‘Captain is not your peon, who'll follow all your commands. Can't play senseless cricket': Butt slams KKR coach McCullum

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt slammed Brendon McCullum's coaching style and went to the extent of saying that the former New Zealand cricketer at times brings about 'senseless cricket in the garb of fearless cricket.' Butt was answering a fan query during his YouTube show when he said that the current Kolkata Knight Riders coach knows only one way and that is to attack irrespective of the conditions and the opposition.

"McCullum has some issues. He knows one way. He won't look at the pitch, the venue, what can we score, how much we need for a particular opposition. He just says play freely, score quickly. He starts senseless cricket in the garb of fearless cricket at times," Butt said.

The fan had asked about KKR captain Shreyas Iyer's comments on coach and CEO interfering with team selections in IPL 2022. Reacting to that, Butt said a coach can't expect a captain to dance to his tunes. "You need to give leverage to the team. When you make someone a captain, he is allowed to make mistakes. Captain is not your peon, who will follow all your commands," said Butt.

The former opening batter also gave the example of McCullum's not so successful tenure as captain of the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. The New Zealand great had led Lahore in the 2017 and the 2018 editions of the PSL. The side ended up on the bottom of the points table on both occasions.

"We saw a lot of that in Lahore Qalandars. The meaning of McCullum's fearless cricket was to keep your brains aside and just keep on hitting without looking back. If you have lost 7 out of 10 wickets with 15 overs remaining, he still wanted the team to play that attacking way. Lahore gave a lot of chances to him but his method didn't work out. That kind of tactic can work on good pitches but it's not a remedy for all conditions. As a coach, you must plan for all conditions," Butt added.

McCullum is set to step down as KKR head coach after this IPL. He has been appointed as the head coach of England's Test side and will fly to UK to join the Ben Stokes-led side after fulfilling his IPL commitments.

