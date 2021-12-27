India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion weather forecast: Huge cloud cover at SuperSport Park, chances of showers high

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion weather forecast: After an impressive show on Day 1 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Centurion, KL Rahul along with Ajinkya Rahane will look to carry forward the momentum on Monday. The pair have so far added 73 runs for the fourth wicket, helping the visitors reach 272-3 at the close of play.

However, apart from the South African pace battery, the weather also stands in India's way on Day 2 as rain is predicted almost throughout the day in Centurion.

As per the weather forecast available on weather.com, the temperature is expected to hover around 15-19 degree Celsius but the main concern will be the light showers.

IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 2: Centurion weather forecast

While similar scenes were expected on the previous day but there was no rain interruptions as fans witnessed an exciting contest between the two sides. From the Indian camp it was Rahul, who hogged the most limelight, as he went on to complete a superb ton. The opener is playing on 122 and will lead India's charge on Day 2 along with Rahane, who will resume from the overnight score of 40.

