Certainly something to strive for': Smith on winning series in India

Certainly something to strive for’: Smith on winning series in India

In 2017, Steve Smith, then Australia captain, had to go back home disappointed as India won the deciding Test in Dharamsala to win the series 2-1.

cricket Updated: Aug 06, 2020 07:51 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Smith of Australia
Steve Smith of Australia(Cricket Australia/Getty Images)
         

Steve Smith the batsman has conquered India. When Australia last toured India for a four-match Test series in 2017, Smith was head and shoulders above the rest of the batsmen from both the teams

The 31-year-old had scored three centuries in the series including a match winning one in the first Test at Pune on a tough wicket.

But Smith, then Australia captain, had to go back home disappointed as India won the deciding Test in Dharamsala to win the series 2-1.

Hence, winning a series in India along with one in England remains one of the biggest quests in the Aussie’s career.

“They’re the two big mountains to climb and if you can do that, it would be pretty special,” Smith told cricket.com.au.

“Hopefully I get another crack at it, we’ll see how we go.

“I’m getting a bit old now.

“You never know how long I’ve got left, and you never know what the future holds.

“But it’s certainly something to strive for, that’s for sure,” he added.

But before that Smith would have to help Australia avenge a series loss to India at home, when Virat Kohli and his boys visit Australia later this year. It is the marquee series of the year and one that the entire cricket fraternity and fans are looking forward to.

