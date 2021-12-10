'Change is constant': Ex-India player explains why Rohit Sharma is 'right person' to take over charge from Virat Kohli

While the appointment of Rohit Sharma as the new ODI skipper has drawn mixed reactions, former India international Kirti Azad doesn't find "anything wrong" in Virat Kohli's exit. Seasoned opener Rohit on Wednesday was named the Indian team's ODI and T20I as the BCCI announced the Test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Rohit now being assigned the ODI leadership completes the overhaul of the Indian white-ball setup. Rohit had recently India in the T20I series against New Zealand at home. He has also been promoted as the vice-captain of the Test side, replacing senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane in the role.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," said the BCCI in its statement.

A section of fans has slammed the Indian board for the sudden change in leadership and stripping Kohli off the ODI captaincy. The 33-year-old reportedly did not want to relinquish the ODI captaincy, intending to lead the unit until the 2023 World Cup in India.

Azad, however, backed the All-India Senior Selection Committee's move and described Rohit as the "right person" to take up the leadership role.

"Well, change is constant. This happens Rohit has been doing well and Virat had said that he wanted to be away from the captaincy in limited-overs. So, the right person to get into his place is Rohit Sharma. That's a call by the selectors. Virat wanted it but selectors thought that Rohit Sharma should come in and that's about it. I don't find anything wrong with it," said Azad while speaking to news agency ANI.

Speaking on Kohli's impressive batting record, Azad explained that having more centuries doesn't put someone in the lead. He classified captaincy and the importance of a player in the team as two different things, citing the ouster of Ajinkya Rahane as the Test vice-captain.

"Every game that you play is a different game than the other. Yes, when you compare people you show records you say this guy was better and that guy was better.

"Somebody has got more centuries than the other but that doesn't mean one is better than the other. The importance of a player is not measured by his captaincy. Rahane is a very good player. His form was not good and keeping that in mind selectors have taken away the vice-captaincy. We try to read too much into it," he added.