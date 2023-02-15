Changing the game: The WPL effect on player earnings is immense

“I think you are living under a rock if you think it wasn’t a distraction.” That was New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, not beating around the bush when asked about the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction timed in the middle of the T20 World Cup.

Echoes of the cash splash in Mumbai were heard across teams in South Africa where the T20 World Cup is taking place.

England's Heather Knight said her team struggled through their team meeting as they heard the Indian girls ‘watching and enjoying’ the auction in their hotel. For Indian cricketers, whose new pay is uplifting beyond belief, it will take time to come to terms with their happy new reality.

Radha Yadav, daughter of her vegetable-seller father, grew up with her two elder brothers and sister in a 200-square-foot home in Mumbai. She’s bagged a ₹40 lakh contract with Delhi Capitals, four times more than her India retainer.

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana had a more comfortable childhood. But one could see her celebrate in disbelief as she saw the bidding take her price soaring to ₹3.4 crores, nearly seven times more than what she gets from her Grade A India contract. That’s been one underlining narrative emanating from the auction. Fifteen years ago with the birth of the Indian Premier League, the T20 league became the primary source of earning and the same scenario is being played out all over again.

The collective WPL earnings of 23 contracted Indian players across three Grades after the auction amount to ₹25 crores – that’s nearly five times more than what the BCCI would pay all of them, annually. It holds true across each of the grades.

In Grade A, players’ collective purse is ₹2.5 crores. That’s gone up to ₹8.5 crores. In Grade B, Tanya Bhatia, Shafali Verma and Pooja Vastrakar were making ₹90 lakhs. Their total earning has gone up to ₹4.2 crores. In the lowermost grade – it has the most players as those making T20I debut after the contracts were announced also make it to the list – the disparity is the sharpest. The 15 contracted players get ₹1.5 crores ( ₹10 lakhs each). Their collective earning has shot up to ₹12.3 crores. Factoring in the recently introduced pay-parity in match fees, an India cricketer who would play across formats would still take home, not more than an additional ₹1 crore, annually.

How will this play out in the immediate and the foreseeable future for Indian women’s cricket? “Earlier there was no money. Now that we have it, one can’t be asking if they will be affected by too much money,” a BCCI official said.

“The advantage India’s women players have is that they have seen how IPL has evolved with time and how men's cricketers coped,” said Shubhangi Kulkarni, former India captain and now member of BCCI’s Apex Council. “I am sure the importance of playing for the country will be topmost on any players list.”

T20 – the format of the future

How the WPL promises to recast Indian cricket at a skill level is more pronounced. From the 57 India cricketers that bagged WPL contracts, 28 of them were uncapped. Other than the two big names Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, it’s the big-hitting batters like Shafali Varma and Richa Ghosh, and all-rounders like Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana who got the biggest deals.

Contracted players like Punam Raut and Meghna Singh, not the best T20 exponents did not find any takers. This bias towards those suited to T20 skill sets could help bring a marked improvement in India’s playing standards.

“They will benefit from rubbing shoulders with overseas players and vice versa. It will help our cricket immensely in the long run,” said Kulkarni.