Charlotte Edwards era begins in style as England outclass West Indies in T20I opener

Canterbury [UK]: Charlotte Edwards couldn't have asked for a better start to her tenure as head coach, as England produced a commanding performance to defeat West Indies in the opening match of the T20I series, as per the official website of the ICC.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews lit up the first innings with a brilliant unbeaten century , anchoring her side to a competitive total of 147. However, her efforts proved insufficient as England chased down the target with ease, showcasing their depth and dominance with both bat and ball.

England's chase was anchored by a brilliant unbeaten 81 from Sophia Dunkley, who was well-supported by former captain Heather Knight with 43 not out.

The pair put on a blistering 94-run partnership for the third wicket in just 10 overs, guiding England to victory with 21 balls and eight wickets to spare in Canterbury.

Coming off a disappointing whitewash at the hands of Australia in the Women's Ashes earlier this year, England marked the beginning of a new chapter, with a new head coach and Nat Sciver-Brunt as the new all-format captain, in commanding fashion.

Speaking after the game, Sophia Dunkley, who smashed her highest-ever T20I score, praised the impact that head coach Charlotte Edwards had on the new-look England side.

"It was great to start the summer off with a win," Dunkley said, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

"Lottie has come in as a really calm person and really clear with what we want to do," she added.

"I wanted to come out and contribute to the team and try to impact the game as much as possible. It was a good night. Heather has been outstanding around the group; nothing has really changed much on that front," she noted.

On the other hand, West Indies skipper Matthews pointed out her side's shortcomings and what to expect from the rest of the series.

"A good day for me, but unfortunate not to get the win. Felt we were 15-20 runs short," Hayley Matthews said.

"We weren't able to build as many partnerships. Hard to defend 150, on the wrong end today. Always good when you can hit a few well. Hope to carry the form through the series," she added.

England take on the West Indies in the second T20I next at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.