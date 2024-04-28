Ahmedabad [India], : Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli surpassed current Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan to become the second player to hit the most half-centuries in a run-chase in the history of the Indian Premier League . 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli overtakes Shikhar Dhawan to achieve this record in IPL

The 35-year-old chase master reached the landmark during RCB's clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday in IPL 2024.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs from 44 balls at a massive strike rate of 159.09. He hammered 6 fours and 3 overhead boundaries against GT.

With 24 half-centuries while chasing a target, Kohli stands second in the list. Dhawan holds the third place with 23 fifty-plus scores. Meanwhile, David Warner stands in the top spot with 35 half-centuries while chasing a target.

The fiery 133-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Will Jacks also etched the record books. It was the highest partnership scored against Gujarat Titans in the history of the IPL. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag's 130-run partnership holds second place on the highest partnership scored against the Gujarat-based partnership.

Kohli also equalled David Warner's record of most 500 plus runs in IPL seasons. Both Kohli and Warner have crossed the 500-run mark seven times in an IPL season.

Recapping the match, RCB won the toss and decided to field against GT. Following this, Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan displayed a stellar performance to propel GT to 200/3.

The RCB bowlers were sloppy in the opening of the game. Maxwell, Siraj, and Swapnil were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

During the run chase, Virat Kohli and Will Jacks handed RCB their third win of the season by beating GT by 9 wickets.

Sai Kishore was the only wicket-taker for the GT after he dismissed Faf du Plessis in the fourth over.

Following the win, RCB still stand in the bottom place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points. Meanwhile, GT hold the seventh place with 8 points after winning four of 10 matches.

