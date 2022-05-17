Chasing no longer a no-brainer this IPL

Match 8, April 1, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer at the toss: "We're going to bowl first. The reason is obviously the swimming pool we’ve seen in the evenings." Match 56, May 9, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer at toss: "I am happy to bat first, was looking to do that. We want to put up a good total."

Remember a time in this Indian Premier League (IPL) season when captains wouldn’t even bother waiting for the broadcaster to ask their choice of batting or bowling after winning the toss? When terms like “swimming pool” and “Niagara Falls” were floated around by captains and coaches to highlight the dew factor and justify, game after game, teams’ lopsided inclination towards chasing (with plenty of success to go)? That has changed over the last fortnight as the business end of the league phase has rolled on.

Sample this: In seven out of the last 10 matches, teams batting first have won, including a 17-run victory by Delhi Capitals (DC) defending 159/7 against Punjab Kings on Monday. Rewind a bit further to the 10 games preceding the period (from Match 45 to 54) and the stats present an identical picture—teams setting a total winning seven times.

It’s a complete reversal from the early stages of the season when acing the chase was the overwhelming essence of the game. Only thrice in the first 10 matches did teams batting first get the desired result, with Rajasthan Royals (RR)—armed with a quality bowling attack that has been exceptional in defending targets—doing it on a couple of occasions. In fact, negating the early trend, teams batting first have now surged ahead of the chasing pack; DC’s win against Punjab was the 34th by a team batting first in 64 games.

Captains too aren’t simply repeating the no-brainer chase line. In three of the last five matches until Monday, captains elected to bat after winning the toss (it took till the 35th match for Hardik Pandya to be the first skipper to do so. Gujarat Titans scored 156/9 and won by eight runs). As the final week’s league action plays out in Mumbai to determine the playoff spots, teams may not quite mind batting first, hoarding up runs and letting the scoreboard pressure kick in for the upcoming high-stakes battles on pitches that are increasingly weary.

"We want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them," Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal said after being asked to bat by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Brabourne Stadium last Friday. Punjab piled on 209/9 and defended it with ease. That total was way above par. Teams have been able to defend much less of late—DC did it with 159/7 at DY Patil Stadium on Monday, RR with 178/6 at Brabourne, KKR with 177/6 in Pune over the weekend, Titans with 144/4 in Pune last Tuesday and RCB with 192/3 at the Wankhede a couple of days prior to that.

It’s natural that pitches across the four venues—three in Mumbai and in Pune—have gradually deteriorated in its batter-friendly nature as the season has gone deeper. With matches flowing thick and fast on the strips—each ground has alternated the playing surfaces—and the peak summer sun beating down, pitches have become a lot more sluggish compared to the first half of the season. It was evident at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday, where both DC and Punjab spinners dominated and fast bowlers were more effective in taking the pace off the ball.

The other aspect is dew, which turned up almost every game in the early stages to lend a helping hand for chasing teams. Agarwal did account for it in deciding to bowl first on Monday, but it didn’t have an impact. Shardul Thakur, whose slower balls proved crucial in dismissing the dangerous Jitesh Sharma and Kagiso Rabada in the 18th over to win the game for DC, felt the diminishing dew factor in the second half of the season has played a role in teams doing well with the bat in hand first up. “Right now, no one can really predict whether the dew is going to play a role in chasing or not. There was a phase in the middle where we didn’t see any dew on the ground, and probably that was the reason why teams were opting to bat first and put a heavy score on the board,” said pacer Thakur, who returned figures of 4/36 against Punjab.