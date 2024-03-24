Chennai likely to host IPL 2024 on May 26, two playoffs matches scheduled in Ahmedabad: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have not announced the full fixture for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to clash of dates with the Lok Sabha election. However, according to a report, BCCI have more or less finalised the dates for the second half of the IPL season with Chennai slated to host the final and Ahmedabad to stage at least two playoff matches. IPL 2024 final will likely be held on May 26

The Indian cricket board announced the schedule for only the first 21 matches of the IPL 2024 tournament, which began on Friday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The partial fixture includes matches till April 7, where the last match will be between Lucknow Super Giant and former champions Gujarat Titans. The schedule also includes four double headers, both in the opening weekend.

According to a report in PTI, BCCI has already finalised the schedule for the rest of the IPL 2024 season, keeping in mind the general election dates, and will officially announce it shortly. The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases across the country from April 19 till June 1. The counting will be on June 4.

The report further mentioned that Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted the final last year, will stage one Qualifier and one Eliminator tie while the Chepauk will host the second Qualifier and the final. With Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down from his role as captain of Chennai Super Kings before the start of this season, reportedly playing his final IPL, knockout games in Chennai will be a treat for all the ‘Thala’ fans.

“The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Chennai have so far hosted two IPL finals - 2011 and 2012. CSK played both those finals, winning the first before conceding the title to Kolkata Knight Riders a year later.