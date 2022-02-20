Chennai Super Kings celebrate '#14YearsOfThala' with MS Dhoni's first-ever 'whistle podu' video - WATCH

No Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan can forget February 20. On this day back in 2008, CSK made their biggest ever signing at the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The franchise on Sunday celebrated 14 years of MS Dhoni with CSK with two special tweets. The first was captioned, "7+ 7 years of Dencoming! #THA7A #WhistlePodu."

In the second tweet, CSK shared the video of their ‘first whistle podu' with the caption, "The First Whistle! #14YearsOfThala #WhistlePodu @msdhoni

In 2008, Dhoni was roped in for $1.5 million by Chennai Super Kings. But CSK weren't the only ones interested in the cricketer who had only a year ago led the Indian team to title victory in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. CSK faced stiff competition from Mumbai Indians, however the franchise owner N Srinivasan had a plan chalked out, a mathematical rather, that gave him the edge.

“It is a question of arithmetic, at that time Mr Bindra was there, Punjab wanted Yuvraj to play for them, Delhi wanted (Virender) Sehwag to play for then, Mumbai could not imagine a team without Sachin Tendulkar, how could Sachin play for somebody else,” he had told PTI in an interview two years back.

“Therefore, all them said they wanted icons, they had to pay the icon 10 per cent than the highest-paid player of the team in the auction. So when the bidding went on for Dhoni, I was clear at any price MS Dhoni.

“When it came to USD 1.5 million, I think they realised they would have to pay Sachin USD 1.65 million and Dhoni USD 1.5 million, five million was the purse and sixty per cent of the purse would go to these two players. So they stopped and that’s how we got Dhoni because I said I don’t want an icon,” concluded Srinivasan

The franchise has since made it to 11 playoffs, reached the final nine times and won the elusive trophy four times under the leadership of Dhoni.