Chennai Super Kings full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Chennai Super Kings succeeded in retaining a large part of their previous edition’s core in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, that concluded on Sunday. The CSK had retained four players; Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2022 edition. The franchise further brought back Deepak Chahar ( ₹14 crore), Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, and Dwayne Bravo, who had played major roles in their title-winning season in 2021.

CSK were fairly inactive in the opening hours of bidding but splashed heavily on Chahar, as they faced significant competition for his signature from Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While CSK couldn’t bring back former South Africa batter Faf du Plessis (who eventually joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹7 crore), the franchise sees a number of new faces ahead of the new edition. New Zealand opener Devon Conway was signed by the franchise alongside the likes of all-rounders Shivam Dube and Dwaine Pretorius.

The franchise also placed its faith on India's U-19 World Cup-winning bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar, beating Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a successful bid of ₹1.5 crore.

New Zealand’s bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner was also brought back by the Super Kings ahead of the 2022 edition, while his fellow Kiwi teammate Adam Milne was signed for ₹1.9 crore.

Chahar is expected to lead the Super Kings bowling attack along with the likes of Chris Jordan and Milne. Among domestic players, CSK invested in Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan and K Bhagath Varma.

Here’s the full Chennai Super Kings squad:

Retained players: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Players bought: Robin Uthappa (INR 2 Crore), Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.4 Crore), Ambati Rayudu (INR 6.75 Crore), Deepak Chahar (INR 14 Crore), KM Asif (20 lakh), and Tushar Deshpande (20 lakh), Shivam Dube (INR 4 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (inr 70 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (INR 1.50 crore), Simarjeet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Devon Conway (INR 1 crore), Dwaine Pretorius (INR 50 lakh), Mitchell Santner (INR 1.90 crore), Adam Milne (INR 1.90 crore), Subhranshu Senapati (INR 20 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (INR 20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (INR 1.20 crore), C Hari Nishaanth (INR 20 lakh), N Jagadeesan (INR 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (IN 3.60 crore), K Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh).

