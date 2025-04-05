Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch CSK vs DC live on TV and online

Chennai Super Kings will host Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday in Match No.17 of the IPL 2025 edition. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side seeks to return to winning days after coming short in their previous two fixtures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: Here are all the streaming details of the Indian Premier League fixture(PTI)

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have made a solid start to the 18th edition of the cash-rich league as the Axar Patel-led side have won their opening two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a doubtful starter for CSK against Delhi Capitals after suffering a blow on his elbow against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last Sunday. MS Dhoni is likely to lead CSK if Gaikwad cannot recover in time.

If Dhoni ends up leading the team against Delhi Capitals, then this would mark the first time since the IPL 2023 final that the wicketkeeper-batter would lead the franchise.

Delhi Capitals are currently in the second place in the points table while CSK are in the eighth spot.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday (April 5) at 3:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.