Cheteshwar Pujara regains form after Test axe, scores uncharacteristic 91 for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy

He may not be in the India squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka but Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday gave a glimpse of his batting prowess, scoring 83-ball 91 for Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai in Ahmedabad. The seasoned batter helped Saurashtra notch up 372 in their second innings and draw the Elite Group D match.

The 34-year-old Pujara had got out for a duck in the first innings of the game. But the batter, known for his textbook batting technique and resilience in the longest format, maintained a strike rate of over 100 on the final day and struck 16 fours and a six during his knock. He added 101 runs for the fourth wicket with Vishvaraj Jadeja.

Earlier, Mumbai had taken the first-innings by bowling out Saurashtra for just 220, where Shams Mulani picked up four wickets. The left-arm spinner also picked career-best figures of 7/114 in the second innings. But Mumbai, the record 41-time champions had to settle for a draw on the final day despite Saurashtra being just 48 runs ahead at the stumps. The game resulted in a draw due to lack of time.

Pujara had managed just 602 runs at 24.08 in 14 Tests over the last one year, which eventually led to his ouster from the Test side. He and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning from March 4.

Pujara, who had last scored a Test century on the 2018-19 tour of Australia, was backed by Chetan Sharma, who said that he spoke to both the senior pros and asked them to focus on the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Rahane also seemed to have found lost mojo. He scored 129 versus Saurashtra in the drawn match.

"The selection committee deliberated a lot on Rahane and Pujara. We told them we will not consider them against Sri Lanka but doors are open for them. We have told them to go and play Ranji Trophy," said Chetan about the senior pair during a virtual press conference on Saturday.

"They have served the country for so long. They can come back, why not? It's like a graph...Rahane hit a hundred yesterday against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. This is a process of managing...Who wouldn't be happy if they come back?" he added.