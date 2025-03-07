Menu Explore
Cheteshwar Pujara rubbishes talk of Dubai advantage, says Team India's ‘talent’ sets them above the rest

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 07, 2025 02:33 PM IST

Pujara didn't agree with the argument that India have benefitted from playing in Dubai at the Champions Trophy.

India's road to the Champions Trophy 2025 final has sparked significant debate, with many questioning the advantage of playing all their matches at a single venue in Dubai. While other teams have had to adjust to varying conditions, frequently traveling between Pakistan and the UAE, India have stayed in one city.

Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about the ongoing debate over India's Dubai advantage at Champions Trophy(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about the ongoing debate over India's Dubai advantage at Champions Trophy(PTI)

This scheduling decision by the ICC has drawn criticism from pundits and former players, who argue that it has given Rohit Sharma’s men an undue edge in the tournament.

However, India's star Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara doesn't find merit in this argument. According to Pujara, the scheduling of the Champions Trophy had already been confirmed weeks before the tournament, and UAE was picked keeping in mind the logistical comfort.

“I don't think so. The schedule was out there before the Champions Trophy began, the reason for Indian team to not travel to Pakistan was the security. ICC and BCCI worked together to try and find a neutral venue. India have played against Pakistan at a neutral venue, and UAE is closer to Pakistan,” Pujara told RevSportz.

Advantage of ‘talent’

Pujara believes the one advantage India boast of is the talent that they have in the squad. The India batter highlighted the key difference between India and other teams, stating that the side boasts of four quality spinners, which gives it the edge.

“I don't think it's an unfair advantage. If India had lost, no one would've said they played in Dubai, that's why they lost. I don't think it's a home ground for India. The advantage for India is the kind of talent they have, the number of all-rounders they have,” said Pujara.

"We have Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, we have Kuldeep and Varun. We have four quality spinners. If we look at other teams, they have two, that's why they are struggling in UAE as well as Pakistan.

“I think we have the best balance, we have better all-rounders. We have Hardik, who is another all-rounder. Then, you have the top-order, and the batting. So, it's the balance of the Indian team which has made the side successful, rather than the venue.”

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
