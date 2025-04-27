London [UK], : Cricket legend Steve Waugh believes China could become a major force in world cricket as the sport moves towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. China serious about winning gold at LA Olympics: Former Australia captain Steve Waugh

Speaking at an exclusive event at The Taj, St. James Court, hosted by Here and Now 365 Chairperson Manish Tiwari, Waugh said: "As soon as cricket's inclusion in the Olympics was announced, China started building a team. They are serious about winning gold."

In this hearty conversation with Manish, Waugh also predicted how the T20 format is going to change the game and said, "T20 is massive now. It's billions of dollars, and it's growing every day."

"Test cricket will survive, but T20 will dominate. Players will soon be contracted mainly to franchises. Test matches might even need special permissions," said the World Cup-winning former Aussie captain.

He also shared his thoughts on how countries like Saudi Arabia and the USA are investing heavily in cricket and remarked, "It's exciting. The game is reaching new parts of the world, and the Olympics will take it even further."

While the future of cricket was the highlight of the evening, the conversation soon turned to Waugh's deep connection with India. Manish Tiwari introduced him warmly as "Steve Da," a name given to him by the children at Kolkata's Udayan, a charitable home for children of people suffering from Leprosy, that Steve helps run.

"When Manish called me Steve Da, it felt special. India is like a second home. The people, the culture, the passion it stays with you forever," Waugh said, smiling.

Waugh spoke fondly about his many trips to India, not only as a cricketer but also as a photographer and humanitarian. He described India as "the best place in the world for photography," and recalled how one of his photos from Rajasthan won a World Photography Award. "In India, you really can't take a bad photo," he said, laughing.

The evening then moved to Waugh's charity work, both in India and Australia. Speaking about the Steve Waugh Foundation, he shared a powerful story of a young boy who could not walk or talk but, after receiving therapy supported by the foundation, went on to win two Paralympic gold medals.

"It's great when you see lives being changed. You realise how much impact you can have by simply getting involved and giving people a chance," Waugh said.

Waugh also reflected on how he helped inspire other cricketers to take up charity work in India and added, "Back then, not many sportspeople were doing it. But I think seeing someone take the first step made others realise they could too."

Manish Tiwari closed the session by saying, "Steve Waugh's story is not just about cricket. It's about leadership, humility, and using your fame to make a real difference."

