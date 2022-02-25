Col CK Nayudu Trophy, Senior Women's T20 to take place between March-May

The postponed Col CK Nayudu Trophy and Senior Women's T20 Trophy will be held between March-May 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed all state-affiliated units.

In a letter written by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, which is in possession of ANI, it is clearly mentioned how the board wants to resume both the tournaments.

"As we completed Round 1 of Ranji Trophy 2021-22, it gives me immense pleasure to apprise you that Sr Women's T20 Trophy and Col. CK Nayudu Trophy shall take place during the months of March-May, 2022. The BCCI will share the draw of the tournaments and bio-safety protocols in due course," Shah stated in his letter.

However, the board has not given any update on when will the knockouts of the Cooch Behar Trophy take place.

Ranji Trophy had resumed this year on February 17 and looking at how the Round 1 was staged successfully, the board has now decided to go ahead with the Col CK Nayudu and Senior Women's T20 tournament.

Col CK Nayudu Trophy was slated to begin in January this year while the Women's T20 tournament was to be held in February but both the competitions had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

