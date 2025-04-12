Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Colin Munro shatters record for most fifty-plus scores in PSL

ANI |
Apr 12, 2025 03:11 PM IST

Former New Zealand batter and Islamabad United batter Colin Munro shattered Rilee Rossouw's record for most fifty-plus scores in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a strong display for Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars.

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], : Former New Zealand batter and Islamabad United batter Colin Munro shattered Rilee Rossouw's record for most fifty-plus scores in the Pakistan Super League with a strong display for Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars.

Colin Munro shatters record for most fifty-plus scores in PSL
Colin Munro shatters record for most fifty-plus scores in PSL

Munro's heroics washed away Lahore's Abdullah Shafique's individual effort of a quick-fire 66 from 38 deliveries. With his 13th fifty-plus score in his 48th appearance in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament, Munro dethroned Rossouw from the top and scripted the record to his name. Overall. Munro boasts 1,476 runs in 48 appearances in the PSL.

Before his exploits in Rawalpindi, Munro was tied with Rossouw for the record, but his unbeaten 59 took him past the South African's tally of 12. Munro's former Kiwis compatriot Luke Ronchi slipped to the third spot with 10 fifty-plus scores in 31 matches.

England's explosive opener Jason Roy is tied with Ronchi for the record with 10 fifty-plus scores in 38 appearances. Among all players, Peshawar Zalmi captain and Pakistan's premier batter Babar Azam leads the chart with the most fifty-plus in PSL history, with a tally of 35 under his belt.

Munro's record-breaking effort in the PSL Season 10 opener lifted Islamabad United to glory in their quest to defend the title. Islamabad got off to a robust start and brushed aside Lahore with a thumping eight-wicket victory.

Apart from Munro's sizzling unbeaten 59, Jason Holder played a starring role with the ball. He returned with figures of 4/26 to restrict Lahore to a paltry 139. Apart from Shafique's brilliance and a handy 23-run knock from Sikandar Raza, the rest of the batting unit crumbled into dust.

Shafique found his rhythm for Islamabad United after a dry spell with the bat in the international circuit for Pakistan. His effortless display at number three allowed his side to limp to 139. In reply, Munro's fiery knock and Salman Ali Agha's 41* lifted Islamabad to a comfortable 8-wicket triumph in the lung-opener clash.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs GT Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs GT Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Colin Munro shatters record for most fifty-plus scores in PSL
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On