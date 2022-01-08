'Comeback for the ages': Cricket fraternity hails 'superstar' Usman Khawaja after twin-centuries in Ashes 4th Test

Usman Khawaja made a magnificent return to Test cricket as he slammed centuries in both innings during the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. The 35-year-old batter last played in whites for Australia in August 2019 and made a return to the XI after Travis Head tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Sydney Test.

The left-handed Khawaja scored 137 in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 101 when Australia batted for the second time, putting the hosts in command in Sydney.

It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG test — 2006 vs. South Africa.

As Khawaja scored twin centuries at the venue, the cricket fraternity hailed the senior batter. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, taking to his official Twitter account, wrote, “You bloody beauty Uz!!!" followed by celebratory emojis.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop called it the “comeback for the ages.”

“Put in the work,,,Stay ready,,,,seize your opportunity;;::: Usman Khawaja life lessons. Comeback for the ages!!!!” wrote Bishop.

Aussie spin legend Shane Warne also hailed Khawaja. “Absolutely fantastic by@Uz_Khawaja! Take a bow. Back to back 100’s is just outstanding & is now undroppable. Also, I know I’ve been pumping up Cam Green all summer - but what a superstar he is going to be. Australia are v lucky to have him ! He will dominate world cricket,” wrote Warne.

Here's how the other current and former cricketers reacted: