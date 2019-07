Concussion subs set to make debut in Ashes

Cricket authorities are mulling over the idea of introducing concussion substitutes in Test cricket and they may be in place in the upcoming Ashes series starting August 1.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the issue is on the agenda at the International Cricket Council (ICC) annual conference taking place in London this week and the changes to playing conditions will almost certainly be approved and implemented quickly, so that all matches played in the World Test Championship, beginning Ashes series, will have the same safety protocols in place.

The debate of using concussion substitutes had started following the death of Phillip Huges after he was struck by a bouncer in a List-A match in 2014. Following which Cricket Australia introduced the concept of concussion substitutes in their men’s and women’s domestic tournaments and the BBC for the 2016-17 season.

However, it was not brought into the Sheffield Shield until the following summer after the ICC amended rules so that games would not lose their first-class status. In October 2017, the ICC had started a two-year trial of concussion substitutes in domestic cricket.

In the recent times, many voices have come in support for more stringent protocols regarding concussion. After CA’s measures, players must leave the field if directed to by a doctor for further testing or in the case of a concussion diagnosis.

During the just concluded World Cup, there was a concerted effort to increase education about recognising the symptoms of concussion. Every team had a nominated Team Medical Representative and there was an independent match-day doctor at every game to provide support.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 12:44 IST