Home / Cricket / ‘Congratulations to bhaiya & bhabhi’: Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma announce pregnancy

The Indian cricket fraternity came out to congratulate Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they announced pregnancy on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:49 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma(Instagram)
         

Wishes poured in for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they announced pregnancy through a social media post on Thursday. The India captain took to Twitter to state that he is expecting his first child on January 2021.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Kohli tweeted.

The tweet went viral immediately and gathered more than 2 lakh likes and over 30 thousand retweets within an hour.

The Indian cricket fraternity came out to congratulate the couple.

“Congratulations to you both,” tweeted India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

 

“Congratulations Bhaiya and bhabhi,” tweeted India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

 

“Many Congratulations to you both,” tweeted India pacer Ishant Sharma

 

“Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn’t be more excited!” tweeted Virat Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

 

Congratulations @imVkohli& @AnushkaSharma,” tweeted BCCI.

 

Virat Kohli is currently in UAE to take part in IPL 2020 which is slated to begin from September 19. Kohli, who has been training in his hotel room as the players had to remain in a six-day quarantine as per the IPL SOP, will take the field after a gap of more than five months.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

