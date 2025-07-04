Controversy as Yashasvi Jaiswal takes DRS after timer ends, Ben Stokes charges towards umpire, KL Rahul argues for India

England captain Ben Stokes was not a happy chap after India's opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, opted to go for a review after being adjudged leg-before wicket off the bowling of Josh Tongue on Day 3 in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test. The on-field umpire, Sharfuddoula, raised his finger after Tongue trapped Jaiswal in front. The left-handed batter immediately went up to Rahul to debate whether he should send the call upstairs or not. England captain Ben Stokes was not a happy chap after India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal opted to go for a review

The timer ticked past 15 seconds and came to zero before Jaiswal decided to challenge the call and send it to the third umpire. However, Ben Stokes was not pleased with the on-field officials' acceptance of Jaiswal's challenge, saying the timer had clearly run out.

He and the umpires discussed the situation for a long time. Rahul also intervened as he tried to calm the England captain down. There were boos all around the ground, but eventually, the review was accepted. However, the replays showed three reds, and Jaiswal had to walk back to the hut after scoring 28 runs off 22 balls.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the eighth over. Before this delivery, Tongue had been hit for a four on the second delivery. However, he adjusted his length, which led to Jaiswal's wicket.

Bowling from around the wicket, Tongue angled it in and the ball nipped in from a fullish length, beating Jaiswal as he went for a big booming drive. The ball hit the front pad, and replays showed the delivery to be hitting the top of the leg stump.

Earlier, India had gained a lead of 180 runs after Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul helped the visitors bundle out England for 407.

Siraj the main striker with the ball

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith put on 303 runs for the sixth wicket for England to help them avoid the follow-on and post 407 runs on the board. Despite having six batters to get out for ducks, the hosts managed to go past the 400-run mark.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj stands up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, scalps six wickets

Jamie Smith registered the highest score by an England wicketkeeper-batter as he remained unbeaten on 184.

The second new ball paid off for India as Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep ended England's innings in no time in the final session on Day 3. Siraj scalped six while Akash Deep claimed four wickets.

India then ended Day 3 at the score of 64/1 in the second innings with KL Rahul and Karun Nair unbeaten on 28 and 7, respectively. The visitors have extended their lead to 244 runs.