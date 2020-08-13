Shane Warne and Anil Kumble were talking, I couldn’t say a thing for 10 minutes: Kuldeep Yadav narrates first interaction with Australian legend

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:10 IST

Kuldeep Yadav had made a name for himself even before making his India debut. He had made some of the big names of world cricket take note of him when he represented India U19 in the World Cup in UAE in 2014. Australian legend Shane Warne was among them.

When Kuldeep made his Test debut against Australia in 2017 in Pune, he was introduced to Shane Warne by then India head coach Anil Kumble.

The left-arm wrist spinner narrated how became speechless for the initial few minutes.

“I met Shane Warne during a Test match in Pune. When I met him for the first time, Anil Kumble was our coach and I had told him I want to meet Shane Warne. When I finally did, I couldn’t say anything for 10 minutes. He was talking with Anil bhai, explaining him something. I was just listening to both of them. Then finally, I started to talk. We talked a lot. I told him about my plans, about how I feel while bowling, how I try to bowl from different sides of the wicket. He told me ‘You think a lot,’” Kuldeep told TV presenter Madonna Tixeira on her Instagram show ‘Live Connect.’

Kuldeep lauded Warne’s mental strengths.

“He is mentally very strong. I think more than his bowling, he got the batsmen out with his mind. His planning used to be a lot better. He said a lot of little things which tend to matter a lot,” added Kuldeep.

Kuldeep had later on exchanged notes with Warne during IPL when he was representing Kolkata Knight Riders and Warne was working as a commentator.

“I met him many a times after that. He always used to guide me like a coach. Gradually he became like a friend. I spent a lot of time with him during our Australia tour. I always got the feeling that if I needed someone for suggestions he will be there. I chatted a lot on phone calls and messages.

“When I was very young I never thought I will meet him, get to discuss cricket and bowling with him so it was a very big thing for him,” added Kuldeep.

The left-arm wrist-spinner will be seen in action for KKR when IPL 2020 kickstarts in the UAE from September 19. The tournament was shifted out of India because of the pandemic situation in the country.

