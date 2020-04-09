e-paper
Home / Cricket / County players relinquish domestic prize money of £1 million

County players relinquish domestic prize money of £1 million

On Wednesday, the Professional Cricketers’ Association announced that the County players have also agreed to take wage reductions in line with those which have been made to the salaries of non-playing staff at their own counties.

cricket Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, County players in England have agreed to relinquish 1 million pound of domestic prize money to assist 18 first-class counties.

On Wednesday, the Professional Cricketers' Association announced that the County players have also agreed to take wage reductions in line with those which have been made to the salaries of non-playing staff at their own counties.

Also, players will agree to be furloughed for an initial period in April and May if requested by their county.

The voluntary support package, according to PCA, is designed “to protect the domestic game” during this time of financial uncertainty and was agreed following discussions between the counties, the PCA and the ECB which concluded on Wednesday.

“Like many industries, cricket recognises the challenges it currently faces; the players have been alert to the need for them to play their part,” PCA Chairman, Daryl Mitchell, said.

“We were due to start the County Championship season on Sunday and sadly for us all that will not be the case. As a group of players, we will do everything we can to ensure that when cricket does return the sport is in a position to thrive,” he added.

PCA said that the waived prize money will be used to help counties implement the new 2020-2024 County Partnership Agreement, including supporting the introduction of standardised player contracts which will provide “vital financial support to players who leave the game in 2020 and beyond.”

The collective agreement for county professionals follows England men’s players, through the Team England Player Partnership, donating an initial 500,000 pounds to the ECB and selected good causes and England women’s players, through England Women’s Player Partnership, volunteering a salary reduction in line with their coaches and support staff.

England and Wales Cricket Board CEO Tom Harrison had warned of a potential 300 million-pound loss to the game should no cricket be possible this summer and already, the ECB has confirmed no cricket will be played until May 28.

An initial 61 million-pound ECB support package for the counties was announced last week.

--IANS

aak/

