CPL 2020: Three players to watch out for

cricket

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:47 IST

The eighth season of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to begin from August 18. The 33-match tournament will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, and all the matches will be held across two stadiums. Three star players, who will be competing in the tournament are Chris Lynn, Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan, and fans will be eager to see their return.

On being asked about which player will perform the best among the three players on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, former Australia cricketer Brett Lee said: “I could pick all three, but I’m going to go with Rashid Khan. He’s got all the tricks in his bag, a beautiful wrong un, great temperament and I think these wickets will definitely suit him, playing in the UAE. He knows that country back to front, he has played a lot of cricket there. I think he will really do well over there. He’s a wonderful guy as well, so Rashid Khan’s my pick.”

“But I like Chris Lynn, you know. There’s a kind of a sledgehammer kind of power that he has in his batting. This time round, actually, CSK may not play Imran Tahir as much because you know, you can only play so many foreigners. Now, they have got Piyush Chawla. Imran Tahir might just sit out. So, my pick will be Chris Lynn,” former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan’s story in international cricket is nothing short of a fairy tale. One of the most prolific leg-spinners in the world, the 21-year-old was snapped by defending champions Barbados Tridents for the eighth edition and will be among the star attractions in the league. Rashid, who made his international debut in 2015, has been an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. Returning to competitive action due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lethal Afghan leggie, who also has the knack of stemming the run flow at any given point of time, can use his time in the Caribbean to get back his rhythm and pocket a few wickets under his belt which will be vital to raise his confidence when he boards the flight to UAE.

Imran Tahir

Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir was among 11 players retained by last season’s finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors. The 41-year-old seasoned campaigner of 290 T20s has 365 wickets in the format with a best of 5/23 at an incredible average of 19.85. Although, he does go in excess of seven runs per over, he more than makes up for that with his strike rate of 16.9. Tahir, the only South African to play in the CPL this year, will be itching to light up the tournament with his celebratory run this season. For starters, this could be the warm-up to what awaits him in the UAE with Chennai Super Kings.

Chris Lynn

Swashbuckling Australian batsman Chris Lynn has been a lethal exponent in T20 leagues across the world. The 30-year-old, who will ply his trade for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, is expected to unleash a flurry of wild shots in the tournament, a nightmare for any bowling attack. After being released by Kolkata Knight Riders, Lynn was picked up by defending champions Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

(CPL 2020 matches will be availalble on Star Sports Network)