Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Cricket Australia chief backs Tim Paine to make Test return
cricket

Cricket Australia chief backs Tim Paine to make Test return

Paine disrupted Australia's Ashes preparations weeks before the start of the series when he stepped down as captain before it was announced he would take an indefinite break from the game.
Australian captain Tim Paine walks to change ends during a cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Reuters |

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley hopes Tim Paine returns to country's test side "as quickly as possible" after the wicketkeeper resigned from the captaincy because of his involvement in a "sexting" scandal.

Paine disrupted Australia's Ashes preparations weeks before the start of the series when he stepped down as captain before it was announced he would take an indefinite break from the game, citing mental health issues.

"Would love to see him play again, for both his state and for Australia," Hockley told SEN. "We want to see him back out there, playing and performing, as quickly as possible."

Hockley added that the CA had sought to support Paine through the situation.

"The head coach has been down to see him. We've had members of our high-performance set-up go down to (Tasmania). The Tasmanian cricket community have put their arms around him," Hockley said.

"We are all very, very concerned ... a lot of respect for Tim for owning his mistake and our job now is to really support him."

RELATED STORIES

Paine has also received support from Australia coach Justin Langer, who did not rule out a potential return to the international side for the 37-year-old.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia cricket team
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP