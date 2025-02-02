New Delhi [India], : The cricket fraternity on Sunday showered praise on Indian Women's U19 team for winning the prestigious U19 T20 World Cup 2025. Cricket fraternity heaps praise on Team India for winning Women's U19 WC 2025

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval.

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

Taking to X, top wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant called it an "incredible achievement" for the Indian team to win the Women's U19 World Cup 2025.

"Congratulations to the Women's U19 team on winning the T20 World Cup. An incredible achievement," Pant wrote on X.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan also congratulated Team India for their triumph at the Women's U19 World Cup 2025.

"India wins... congratulations to women's India u-19 team for winning the World Cup," Pathan wrote on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also took to their social media handle and said that the second consecutive title showed India's depth of talent.

"A second straight World Cup triumph speaks volumes about India's depth of talent. Be it pay- parity under Mr. Jay Shah's tenure, the TATA WPL, or a strong age-group structure, the Board remains fully committed to ensuring that Indian cricket continues to thrive at all levels. India are proud of our World Champions," BCCI wrote on X.

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha and Sanika Chalke scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.

