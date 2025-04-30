New Delhi, The Olympic Council of Asia has confirmed that cricket will be a part of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4. Cricket retained for 2026 Asian Games in Japan

The call to retain cricket was taken during the meeting between the Olympic Council of Asia and the organising committee earlier this week.

"The latest development in the compilation of the sports programm came at the 41st meeting of the AINAGOC Board of Directors at Nagoya City Hall on Monday, , when cricket and Mixed Martial Arts were both formally approved," the OCA said.

Cricket matches will be played in the T20 format and hosted in Aichi prefecture, although the exact venues are yet to be finalised.

"The venue for cricket will be in Aichi prefecture but the exact location has not been decided. Interest will be high, not only because of cricket’s popularity in South Asia in particular but also because the T20 format will be included in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028," the OCA said.

"This will be cricket’s first appearance in the Olympics since 1900 in Paris, where Great Britain beat France by 158 runs in the final of the two-team tournament.

Cricket will be among 41 sports featured at the Games, which are expected to see participation from 15,000 athletes and officials representing the OCA's 45 National Olympic Committees.

This will be the fourth time cricket features in the Asian Games, following its inclusion in Guangzhou , Incheon , and Hangzhou . The Indian men's and women's teams are the defending champions.

The OCA also confirmed that a "floating Athletes’ Village" a cruise ship docked in Nagoya Port – will accommodate 4,600 athletes and officials.

It will house athletes from several disciplines including archery, basketball 3x3, canoe/kayak , cycling mountain bike, cycling BMX racing, football , gymnastics, handball, judo, kabaddi, kurash, mixed martial arts, rowing, rugby, sepaktakraw, sport climbing, squash, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

However, that cricketers will be accommodated in hotels, alongside athletes from badminton and football.

