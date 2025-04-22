Edinburgh [Scotland], : Cricket Scotland on Tuesday confirmed that the board has reached an "amicable resolution" with its ex-player Hamza Tahir, who alleged that he was a victim of racial discrimination when he announced his retirement from international cricket last June. Cricket Scotland and former spinner Hamza Tahir reach "amicable resolution" regarding "unfair treatment"

The left-arm spinner, who represented Scotland 49 times across T20Is and ODIs last year, announced that he would pursue an unfair dismissal case after he lost his central contract earlier in 2024.

While speaking at a press conference, Tahir claimed that he had to "work twice as hard to be on the same level as others" within the international set-up and added that "enough was enough", according to ESPNcricifno.

On Tuesday, Cricket Scotland released a statement while acknowledging Tahir's claims of unfair treatment, which read, "In late June 2024, Hamza Tahir retired from international cricket citing unfair treatment by Cricket Scotland, allegations which were reported following a public media conference. Both parties are pleased to confirm that a claim of unfair dismissal has now been brought to an amicable resolution. There will be no further comment made by either party on this matter."

The board went on to confirm that, in a demonstration of positive action, Cricket Scotland and Tahir have agreed to work together to show their collective commitment to improving player equality and ensuring there is no place for discrimination in Scottish cricket.

In 31 ODI appearances, Hamza picked up 40 wickets at an average of 25.82 while maintaining an economy of 4.26 and striking at 36.3, including two four-wicket hauls and a sole five-fer. In the T20Is, he featured 17 times and picked up 23 scalps, averaging 22.26 at an economy of 8.25, including a solitary four-fer. Tahir also made 32 appearances in the List A format and picked up 40 wickets while averaging 26.60 and a strike rate of 37.7.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.