'Cricket South Africa, I want to show you how good I am if you have forgotten it': Du Plessis on battling mental demons

Veteran South Africa batter Faf du Plessis, who finished the IPL 2021 with Chennai Super Kings as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, has revealed the mental demons he battled while playing a match-winning knock during the final against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 15.

Du Plessis, who scored a whirlwind 86 to end the tournament with 633 runs, explained how fiercely determined he was during the match to prove a point to the selectors after being omitted from South Africa's T20 World Cup. During a podcast chat, du Plessis pointed out his genuine efforts to keep the 'negative thoughts' away.

"I have a good batting voice and a bad batting voice. To give you a practical example of this voice, in this last IPL, I had a fantastic IPL, to the point where the goals I set for myself, which were to be in the top three [run-scorers] right from the beginning, I got along to this goal pretty well," Du Plessis told Paddy Upton on the 'Lessons from the World's Best' podcast.

"But, through the process of this, there's this positive and negative voice. To reference one such incident, I'm in the race, but in the semi-final, I get one and everyone shoots past me, and then I'm sitting at number six.

"So, we win the game and go into the final. It's a big game, and this negative voice goes, 'no, you're not making it, they're too far away. Actually, you know what, you're a little bit out of form, I don't know how you will get runs in the final. Oh, it's a big game, you got one in the last game'. This voice tells me a failure."

Earlier this year in February, du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket but continued to lend his services in white-ball formats. But the fact that he had not played limited-overs cricket of any form since December of 2020 led to his omission from the squad. Du Plessis channeled the same disappointment into producing match-winning performances for CSK in the IPL and proved to be a massive contributor en route to the franchise's fourth title.

"I would have [listened to the negative voice] in the past, but then this positive voice goes, 'Top three is your goal. You play your best when it's high-pressure. You're Mr. Dependable. When pressure is at the highest, that's you. Ok, what do you need? 40 runs to get into the top three, well, no, I'll make 83 runs to be number one. I want that Orange Cap.' Also, I want to go, 'Cricket South Africa, I just want to show you how good I am still if you have forgotten it'," added du Plessis.

