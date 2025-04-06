Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Archer's quick redemption boosts Rajasthan's IPL campaign

Reuters |
Apr 06, 2025 03:07 PM IST

CRICKET-IPL-PBKS-RR/ (PIX):Cricket-Archer's quick redemption boosts Rajasthan's IPL campaign

By Suramya Kaushik

Cricket-Archer's quick redemption boosts Rajasthan's IPL campaign
Cricket-Archer's quick redemption boosts Rajasthan's IPL campaign

NEW CHANDIGARH, India, - England fast bowler Jofra Archer came back from bowling the costliest spell in Indian Premier League history last month to become the match winner in Rajasthan Royals' victory on Saturday.

Archer, who missed the last IPL season and went into the 2025 mega auction as a late addition, had a forgettable start to the season, getting figures of 0-76 in Rajasthan's season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad last month.

His performance continued to falter in the team's eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders where he remained wicketless, bowling just 2.3 overs at an economy rate exceeding 13 runs per over.

Rajasthan, however, backed Archer and the pacer repaid the trust with a crucial performance in the side's six-run win over Chennai Super Kings followed by a match-winning 3-25 spell against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

The 30-year-old made his mark in the first over, taking two wickets dismissing Priyansh Arya off his first delivery and sending Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion to end the over.

Rajasthan defeated Punjab by 50 runs and, after being named Player of the Match, Archer said: "When there are days like this you've got to make sure you cash in... enjoy the good ones, take the bad ones in your stride."

Sandeep Sharma, Archer's fellow pacer, said that despite the Englishman's poor start, the team always believed in him for his experience at international level.

"We always knew, Jofra is a world-class bowler and the scale he brings to the table or into the game is totally different and I think very few can bring that," Sandeep told reporters.

"So all the management and team had confidence in him that the day he gets that one over, one wicket, maybe two good overs, that will boost his confidence. He is one of the IPL's toughest bowlers to face or play.

"It was just our fourth game and I'm pretty sure with more games we're going to get better and better."

With Archer's return to form alongside Sandeep, Rajasthan now have two gun pacers in their arsenal, propelling the team forward in the IPL standings.

"That is a very deadly combo one guy bowling around 150 and another bowling around 115... I can trust them with pressure overs. We all love it when he bowls those quick overs," Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with CSK vs DC Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with CSK vs DC Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Cricket-Archer's quick redemption boosts Rajasthan's IPL campaign
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On