Cricket-Gujarat captain Gill delighted to seal IPL playoff spot

Reuters |
May 19, 2025 12:32 PM IST

May 19

May 19 - Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was pleased that his side had booked their place in the Indian Premier League playoffs with a 10-wicket win over Delhi on Sunday but said it was important not to ease up in the final two regular-season games.

Cricket-Gujarat captain Gill delighted to seal IPL playoff spot
Cricket-Gujarat captain Gill delighted to seal IPL playoff spot

Chasing 200 in Delhi, openers Sai Sudharsan and Gill powered the 2022 champions to victory in 19 overs for the highest successful chase without the loss of a wicket in IPL history.

Gujarat became the third team to qualify for the next round after Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. The top four teams at the end of the regular season make the playoffs.

"It's a great feeling to secure qualification, but we still have two key games ahead and it's important to carry momentum into the playoffs," said Gill.

"As a captain, I try to think like a batter while I'm out there. Last year taught me a lot, especially how to manage the game in the backend."

While Gujarat have booked their place in the playoffs there is still a lot riding on their final two games, with a top-two spot in the standings offering two chances to reach the final.

Gujarat top the table on 18 points, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings both just one point behind.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi meet on Wednesday in a potential eliminator while Lucknow Super Giants, on 10 points, are still in the running as they have three matches left to play.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Cricket News
