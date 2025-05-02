Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Parags rues misfiring middle order after Rajasthan exit IPL playoff race

Reuters |
May 02, 2025 10:30 AM IST

CRICKET-IPL-RR-MI/ (PIX):Cricket-Parags rues misfiring middle order after Rajasthan exit IPL playoff race

NEW DELHI, - Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was left to rue a misfiring middle order after the inaugural Indian Premier League champions became the second team to be eliminated from the playoff race this season.

Cricket-Parags rues misfiring middle order after Rajasthan exit IPL playoff race
Cricket-Parags rues misfiring middle order after Rajasthan exit IPL playoff race

The 100-run drubbing by table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Thursday was Rajasthan's eighth defeat in 11 matches and made them the second team, after Chennai Super Kings, to drop out of playoff contention.

Mumbai amassed 217-2 and bundled out the Royals for 117, exposing Rajasthan's batting frailties in the lopsided contest.

"We've been getting good starts, but it's up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv - to step up in the middle overs," Parag said after their loss in Jaipur.

"When we lose wickets in the powerplay, couldn't just do it. We still back ourselves that if a similar situation comes in the next game, we should be up for it."

Rajasthan's strategy at the pre-season players' auction surprised many when they released the likes of English batter Jos Buttler and New Zealand seamer Trent Boult and did not compensate for the loss of experience.

Regular skipper Sanju Samson has missed the last four matches with an abdominal injury leaving West Indian Shimron Hetmyer as their only experienced batsman.

Rajasthan choked in successive chases against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants - they needed nine from the final over in both matches and fell short on both occasions.

"A lot of mistakes, a lot of small errors, I think we've got to focus on how to not make them again, focus on the good as well," Parag said.

"We've had a few close matches, so in the next three games when we get opportunities like we had in the first 11 games this season, hopefully we can do better."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Cricket-Parags rues misfiring middle order after Rajasthan exit IPL playoff race
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On