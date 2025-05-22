Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Cricket-Suryakumar puts Mumbai in the playoffs, picks up long-awaited award

Reuters |
May 22, 2025 10:02 AM IST

MUMBAI -Suryakumar Yadav had double reason to celebrate his match-winning knock on Wednesday as it not only helped Mumbai Indians claim the last Indian Premier League playoff spot but also earned him a Man of the Match award to show off to his wife.

The middle order lynchpin's unbeaten 73 off 43 balls powered Mumbai to 180-5 before they bundled out Delhi Capitals for 121 inside 19 overs, sealing a playoff berth alongside Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

Suryakumar has been the five-time champion's highest scorer this season but until Wednesday had not received the individual recognition he perhaps deserved.

"My wife told me a sweet story," a beaming Suryakumar said during the presentation ceremony.

"She said, 'You've got all the awards except the Man of the Match award.'

"From the team's point of view, the knock was important and this trophy is for her.

"She waits for these moments and we celebrate it when we go back".

Put into bat, hosts Mumbai laboured to 132-5 in 18 overs but India T20 captain Suryakumar and Naman Dhir, who made 24 not out off eight balls, plundered 48 runs from the remaining two overs in a spectacular late burst.

Mumbai's pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner claimed three wickets apiece to dash Delhi's hopes of making the playoffs.

Suryakumar said it was important that one of Mumbai's top four batted till the end.

"We knew there was a 15 or 20-run over somewhere, so we had to wait till the end," he said.

"The way Naman came in and shared that energy with me was a turning point."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

