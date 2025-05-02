Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Transgender women barred from women's and girls' cricket in England

Reuters |
May 02, 2025 04:24 PM IST

CRICKET-ENGLAND/TRANSGENDER:Cricket-Transgender women barred from women's and girls' cricket in England

May 2 - Transgender women in England will not be allowed to play in women's and girls' cricket matches with immediate effect, but can continue playing in open and mixed cricket, England's cricket board said on Friday.

Cricket-Transgender women barred from women's and girls' cricket in England
Cricket-Transgender women barred from women's and girls' cricket in England

The decision was prompted by a UK Supreme Court ruling last month that said only biological and not trans women meet the definition of a woman under equality laws.

The ECB said only those whose biological sex is female will be eligible to play in women's and girls' cricket matches.

"Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible," the ECB said in a statement.

"These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone's gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players.

"However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary."

The ECB had already barred transgender women from the top two tiers of women's cricket in England last year as well as the women's Hundred under its new transgender participation policy.

The ECB said it would work with Recreational Cricket Boards to support transgender women and girls affected by the change in their regulations.

"We await updated guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission and will study this carefully," the ECB added.

The ECB's decision comes a day after England's Football Association also announced transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete in women's soccer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Cricket-Transgender women barred from women's and girls' cricket in England
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On