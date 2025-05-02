May 2 - Transgender women in England will not be allowed to play in women's and girls' cricket matches with immediate effect, but can continue playing in open and mixed cricket, England's cricket board said on Friday. Cricket-Transgender women barred from women's and girls' cricket in England

The decision was prompted by a UK Supreme Court ruling last month that said only biological and not trans women meet the definition of a woman under equality laws.

The ECB said only those whose biological sex is female will be eligible to play in women's and girls' cricket matches.

"Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible," the ECB said in a statement.

"These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone's gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players.

"However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary."

The ECB had already barred transgender women from the top two tiers of women's cricket in England last year as well as the women's Hundred under its new transgender participation policy.

The ECB said it would work with Recreational Cricket Boards to support transgender women and girls affected by the change in their regulations.

"We await updated guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission and will study this carefully," the ECB added.

The ECB's decision comes a day after England's Football Association also announced transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete in women's soccer.

