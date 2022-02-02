'Criticism doesn't really bother me': Pandya reveals how he can 'surprise' fans in IPL 2022; 'We all love challenge

Hardik Pandya will don the captaincy hat for newcomers Ahmedabad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. This will mark Pandya's first-ever season as a full-time captain of a franchise, having appeared for Mumbai Indians since the beginning of his IPL career under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Over the past two years, Pandya has struggled with injury issues which forced him to play purely as a batter for Team India more often than not. In the last year's T20 World Cup, Pandya bowled in only two matches and has since not appeared for the international team. As Team India's search for a fast-bowling all-rounder continues, Pandya broke his silence over his role as an all-rounder.

When asked about whether he will be bowling in the 2022 edition of IPL, Pandya said, “It’s (bowling) a surprise for everyone. My team knows where I stand."

Pandya further said that he “gives a lot of different options” when he plays as an all-rounder.

“It’s been challenging. I’ve always been someone who contributes with the bat, ball and on the field. When I decided I will just bat, I wanted to spend some time on the ground. We all love challenges and I love to fight it out. Criticism is good and it doesn’t really bother me. For me, results do matter but I work hard for the process,” said Pandya on Cricbuzz.

“I’ve always realised that as an all-rounder I give a lot of different options to the team. I’ll try to work on being an all-rounder and if something doesn’t work out then my batting is always there. But Hardik Pandya combined with both bat and ball, it sounds better than just a batter."

In Pandya's absence, Team India turned to Venkatesh Iyer in the limited-overs format for the series against New Zealand (Home T20Is) and South Africa (Away ODIs). However, an indifferent performance in the latter led to his omission in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies.

