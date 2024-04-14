CSK bashed as unexpected Ajinkya Rahane opening experiment fails vs MI: 'They're challenging every law in this universe'

Chennai Super Kings made a rather unusual move in Sunday's blockbuster match against Mumbai Indians, as they promoted their veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane to the opening role at the Wankhede Stadium. Rahane, who had scores of 27, 12, 45, and 35 across four games where he batted this season -- at a strike rate of 125.25 -- walked out in the middle to open the innings alongside Rachin Ravindra. Chennai Super Kings' Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium(AFP)

The move, however, failed for CSK as Rahane lasted only 8 balls, scoring 5 runs. Following Rahane's quick dismissal, the fans on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, were dismayed by the side's experimenting with the opening combination of Ravindra and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have begun CSK's innings in all of their matches in IPL 2024 so far.

One of the reasonings behind Rahane's promotion to opening could be the fact that CSK were playing at MI's home, i.e. the Wankhede Stadium, where Rahane has practically batted his entire career. The 35-year-old batter plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, and is also the current captain of the side.

Additionally, in his previous appearance for CSK at the Wankhede Stadium last year, Rahane produced a blistering batting display, scoring 61 off just 27 deliveries as he batted at no.3.

Regardless, the move's failures drew fan criticism for the CSK management. Even former cricketer Hemang Badani stated he failed to understand the move from the Super Kings.

Gaikwad eventually arrived to bat at no.3 in the order following Rahane's early departure.

The CSK captain was criticised for his slow starts throughout the season so far; in five matches, Gaikwad had a strike rate of 120. This might also have prompted the Super Kings to switch to Rahane in a bid to ensure a quicker start against their arch-rivals.

MI opted to bat

Earlier in the biggest rivalry of the IPL, Hardik Pandya, playing his first match as an MI captain against CSK, won the toss and opted to bowl.

The Super Kings are currently third on the IPL table and will have a chance to solidify the spot with a win over MI. Hardik's men, meanwhile, had a slow start to the season, with three-successive defeats before they secured two wins in a row, and currently stand seventh in the league.