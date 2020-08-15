CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reveals MS Dhoni’s batting position for IPL 2020

cricket

Batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings, Michael Hussey feels MS Dhoni will be best suited to bat at No. 4 for CSK in the IPL 2020. Dhoni, who will return to cricket for the first time since July last year, has got fans excited an intrigued to see him back in action. CSK will leave for the UAE on August 20, and Hussey has revealed how the team is playing attention on its preparation, but even though the former batsman stressed on the importance of being flexible in the middle order, he reckons CSK can benefit more if Dhoni bats slightly higher.

“No. 4 is ideal for MS Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation. Not sure yet what the make-up of the team will be. Just focused on the preparation phase at the moment,” Hussey told the New Indian Express in an interview.

Dhoni usually bats either at No. 6, or 5 and a potential batting promotion will give the skipper more time. Hussey is impressed with the team composition of CSK. The franchise has retained its core group of players – ones who have been responsible for their success over the years. Dhoni the captain, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja have formed the backbone of CSK for many years and coupled by experienced campaigners in Shane Watson and Harbhajan Singh, the franchise may not boast of spring chickens on paper, but it has proven its worth each season.

Another factor that makes CSK a threat in the UAE is their well-stocked spin attack. Harbhajan, Jadeja, Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner. These are some of the most experienced names and the prospect of these guys making the most of the surfaces in the UAE is exciting.

“Just get in there (ground) and do the hard work. We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task,” Hussey said. “Of course, batting is our strength, but I feel we have a well-balanced team that covers all the skill sets well. [It’s] not really that easy as everybody thinks. Every player will have to go there and adapt to the conditions.”