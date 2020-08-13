IPL 2020: CSK captain MS Dhoni undergoes Covid-19 test for upcoming season

cricket

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 09:48 IST

The Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. After much deliberation regarding its fate, the governing council confirmed that IPL will be taking place this year in the Middle East. With franchises starting training for the tournament, players are undergoing tests before flying out to UAE.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also underwent a Covid-19 test on Wednesday for the upcoming season and his test report is expected to come up today. (Full Coverage of IPL 2020)

The micro praxis lab at private Guru Nanak hospital here took his sample from his Simaliya based farmhouse in the state capital on Wednesday. Besides Dhoni, another CSK player Monu Kumar Singh also gave his samples.

READ | ‘I feel his presence is not so important’: Chopra believes India can manage without MS Dhoni at 2021 World Cup

Sources in the Guru Nanak Hospital said the test report of both the players is expected to come by Thursday afternoon.

If their reports come out to be negative, both players are expected to leave for Chennai where CSK has reportedly decided to organize a five-day camp for the IPL.

While Dhoni’s return is a sign that he may still have some cricket left in him, CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan has hinted at the former India captain continuing till 2022 besides providing surety for at least the coming couple of seasons.

“We don’t worry about him at all. Yes, we can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year, 2022,” Viswanathan told India Today. “I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don’t have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don’t worry about him at all. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team.”