CSK head coach Stephen Fleming reacts to DRS shutdown during game against Mumbai Indians; 'It set off chain of events'

The Chennai Super Kings faced a five-wicket loss in the game against Mumbai Indians in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday. With the defeat, the CSK were eliminated from the race for playoffs. Daniel Sams (3-16) did the early damage as Chennai were bundled for merely 97 before Mumbai chased down the target with more than five overs to spare to end the opposition's hopes of making the playoffs. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Mumbai, who sit bottom, were already knocked out of the playoff race last week.

The game between CSK and MI was marred by a DRS controversy during the first 10 balls of the match, as the review system wasn't available due to a power issue. In the first over, Devon Conway was adjudged LBW even as replays showed that ball might have missed the leg-stump.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rued his side's luck after they were unable to review the two contentious leg-before decisions against Conway and Robin Uthappa at the Wankhede Stadium.

"It was a little bit unlucky that it happened at that time. We were a little disappointed, but that's still part of the game, isn't it? It sort of set off a chain of events that were not in our favour," said Fleming.

Seamers Mukesh Choudhary (3-23) and Simarjeet Singh (1-22) were the only bright spots for Chennai on an otherwise dismal evening, when they were restricted to 39-6 before a late flurry from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (36 not out) pushed them closer to the three-figure mark.

"The new-ball bowling of Simarjeet and Mukesh was outstanding. We've been developing Mukesh all the way through the season so for him to now feel confident enough to bowl a spell like that ... and Simarjeet is only 3-4 games in and he made some good gains," added Fleming.

