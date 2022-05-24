'CSK need to find a player like Raina. We often forget his contributions': Shastri says Chennai missed Mr. IPL this year

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes that Chennai Super Kings desperately need to find a player of Suresh Raina's caliber if they are to rectify the batting woes that hampered the four-time champions in IPL 2022. CSK, the second-most successful IPL franchise of all time became the second team to be eliminated from the Playoffs race this year. In fact, only twice in the history if the IPL have CSK not been able to qualify for the playoffs – 2020 and 2022 – and both season, Raina was not part of the CSK franchise. Shastri reckons that CSK need to find a solid batter in the middle order if they are to have a memorable season next year. Also Read - 'Getting ready for when Sanju wants a drink?': Neesham trolls Rajasthan teammate with epic reaction on Instagram post

"CSK have been doing well for several years, but we often tend to forget Suresh Raina's contribution. He was a proven player in the IPL. He used to provide stability by scoring runs consistently while batting at No.3. He made things easier for the other batters. They need to find such a player. While Rayudu and Uthappa will still play, it will make a lot of difference if they get some cushion," Shastri said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Raina, fondly called 'Mr. IPL' had been the backbone for CSK over the year, scoring 4678 runs for the franchise from 186 games. Raina was with the franchise since the very first edition of the IPL, way back in 2008, and has represented CSK barring two years (2016 and 2017) when the franchise was suspended for two years.

Raina's CSK form nosedived during IPL 2022 when the star batter decided to give the season a miss on account of 'personal reasons'. Raina returned for CSK last year, but his had a poor season, scoring just 160 runs from 12 matches, including one half-century. IPL 2021 was Raina’s worst-season personally. He was not retained by the franchise and even went unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction back in February.

