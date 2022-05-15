CSK Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022: Chennai look to leave off-field murmurs behind

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have endured a nightmarish season with nothing working for them from the start. MS Dhoni's decision to hand over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja backfired as the all-rounder never looked in his comfort zone with the responsibility, forcing him to return the leadership mantle to the talismanic stumper. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

If that was not enough, there were rumours about a fallout between CSK and Jadeja, who was released from the camp before their last match due to a bruised rib.

Devon Conway has starred with the bat for CSK in the limited chances he got, while the likes of Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad would look to prove a point.

If batting was a problem, CSK's bowling unit lacks quality in the absence of Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne. Mukesh Chaudhary and Simranjeet Singh have been impressive but lacked quality with the new ball, while Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana would need to share the responsibility in the spin department.

Ahead of Match 62 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Chennai Super Kings...

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

Top and middle-order: Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu

Power hitter: MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube

Spin options: Maheesh Theekshana

Pacers: Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Chaudhary

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Chaudhary

Changes in XI: Even as the side faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in its last game, it is unlikely that CSK will make any changes in the XI.

