Home / Cricket / CSK Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022: Chennai look to leave off-field murmurs behind
cricket

CSK Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022: Chennai look to leave off-field murmurs behind

  • Chennai Super Kings are out of the reckoning for the playoffs of the 2022 IPL while Gujarat Titans are already through. 
CSK are mathematically out of the race for a top-four spot(PTI)
CSK are mathematically out of the race for a top-four spot(PTI)
Published on May 15, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have endured a nightmarish season with nothing working for them from the start. MS Dhoni's decision to hand over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja backfired as the all-rounder never looked in his comfort zone with the responsibility, forcing him to return the leadership mantle to the talismanic stumper. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

If that was not enough, there were rumours about a fallout between CSK and Jadeja, who was released from the camp before their last match due to a bruised rib.

Devon Conway has starred with the bat for CSK in the limited chances he got, while the likes of Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad would look to prove a point.

If batting was a problem, CSK's bowling unit lacks quality in the absence of Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne. Mukesh Chaudhary and Simranjeet Singh have been impressive but lacked quality with the new ball, while Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana would need to share the responsibility in the spin department.

Ahead of Match 62 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Chennai Super Kings...

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

Top and middle-order: Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu

Power hitter: MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube

Spin options: Maheesh Theekshana

Pacers: Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Chaudhary

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Chaudhary

Changes in XI: Even as the side faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in its last game, it is unlikely that CSK will make any changes in the XI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl chennai super kings + 1 more
ipl 2022 ipl chennai super kings
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out