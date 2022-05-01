CSK Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Star all-rounder set for return as MS Dhoni-led Chennai hope for inspirational show

Chennai Super Kings have suffered one of their worst campaign in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season and now they gear up to take on a rejuvenated Sunrisers Hyderabad, inspired by the rise of pace sensation Umran Malik. CSK are presently placed ninth in the points table with just four points from eight games and are now hanging on a thread in the competition. And with their loss against Punjab Kings by 11 runs last week, Chennai's problems have aggravated. Neither their batting has clicked, nor has their bowling unit performed well, just some glimpses of individual performances. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

CSK Predicted XI vs SRH

Openers: Chennai's batting department has been hurt the most at the top of the line-up with Ruturaj Gaikwad continuing to struggle while the experienced Robin Uthappa has blown hot and cold throughout the season.

Top and middle-order: Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali are likely to fill these spots. CSK's middle-order (3-5) have among the worst scoring rate (117.7) and average (24.12) in IPL 2022. Against a fierce SRH bowling line-up they need to step up .

Power hitters: Jadeja himself has struggled in IPL 2022 after being handed the captaincy role. After returning the baton to Dhoni, the all-rounder would be raring to to get his mojo back with both bat and ball. Much will however depend on the greatest finisher of all time as Dhoni has shown a couple of times this season.

Spin options: Maheesh Theekshana will be once again play a key role in the spin department having picked seven wickets in four games at 7.7 economy rate and as strike rate of 13.7. Jadeja and Moeen, who picked five wickets between themselves, will be playing the supporting role.

Pacers: Bravo will once again play a major role in the department will be aided by Pretorious and Mukesh Choudhury.

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo, Pretorious, Mukesh Choudhury

Changes from the last match: Moeen, who last played for Chennai on April 17 against Gujarat Titans, suffered an ankle injury earlier last month. But he resumed training on Friday and is likely to replace Santner for the SRH game.

