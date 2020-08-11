CSK star Suresh Raina gets inked again, gets names of wife and son tattooed ahead of IPL 2020

cricket

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:35 IST

Chennai Super Kings will once again be one of the teams to watch out for in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), which will get underway in the United Arab Emirates from September 19. While MS Dhoni remains the hottest property in the CSK line-up, Suresh Raina comes a close second as he has been the franchise’s highest run getter over the years.

Raina is looking to make a mark in the IPL this season as he tries to mount another attempt to make an international comeback. The left handed batsman is expected to be a key member of the CSK team and before he leaves for the UAE, Raina decided to get himself tattooed.

The 2011 World Cup winner already had the name of his daughter Gracia tattooed on his arm. He has now added the names of his wife Priyanka and son Rio to it. Raina posted photographs on Instagram of getting himself inked with the caption ‘They give me a reason to live’.

Raina recently trained with Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant at his facility in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. There have been reports of CSK organizing a practice camp ahead of leaving for UAE.

Raina is second in the list of all-time highest run-getters in the IPL behind India captain Virat Kohli.