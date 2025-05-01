Menu Explore
CSK's Simons backs Matheesha Pathirana, says he is not less accurate but batters reading him better

ANI |
May 01, 2025 11:49 PM IST

The fast bowler has managed to grab nine wickets in the eight matches so far at an average of 33.11

Chennai [India], : Following the loss against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings' bowling consultant Eric Simons backed right-arm seamer Matheesha Pathirana, who has had an average tournament so far.

CSK's Simons backs Matheesha Pathirana, says he is not less accurate but batters reading him better

The fast bowler has managed to grab nine wickets in the eight matches so far at an average of 33.11, where he has conceded runs at an economy of 10.39 with best bowling figures of 2/28 in the tournament.

"I think it's been pretty well documented that there was a bit of [an] action change. But I think he's pretty much back to where he was, just in terms of the height of his arm on a reasonably consistent basis," Eric Simons said in the post-match press conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm not sure that he is less accurate. I think batsmen are playing him a lot better. We can certainly see a trend the way batsmen are playing against him. Particularly against Mumbai the other day, the technique they are using, they understand what his plans are [and] what he does. So the evolution might just be: what's next for him? Tactically, what he needs to do to keep evolving. Batsmen need to keep evolving. Bowlers need to keep evolving," Simons added.

Recapping the Wednesday clash, a fine half-century from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh and a hat-trick from Yuzvendra Chahal were the highlights as Punjab Kings secured a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

With this victory, PBKS is now at the second spot in the table with six wins, three losses and a no result, giving them 13 points. On the other hand, the CSK is struggling at the bottom, with two wins and eight losses, giving them four points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

