CVC, owners of new IPL team Gujarat Titans, target profit over perpetuity: Wheeler

CVC’s IPL deal too wasn’t without controversy with BCCI taking three months to study whether the firm’s betting interests in Europe violated IPL ownership rules before giving clearance. Matthew Wheeler, CEO A&W Capital and a former county cricketer who was advisor to CVC’s ₹5,625 crore IPL bid and authorised to speak for the firm, talks about CVC’s investments, understanding of the cricket market and betting interests. Excerpts…

CVC is no stranger to investing in sport, having held stakes in Formula 1 (2006-17), MotoGP (1998-2006) and Rugby Six Nations. Its latest venture is the much-publicised 2.1 billion euros injected into the Spanish La Liga. The football deal though is being contested by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao.

The Indian Premier League, used to traditional domestic business houses and Bollywood stars as franchise owners, had a first in its 14-year history when global private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners won complete ownership of the Ahmedabad franchise in October.

CVC’s IPL deal too wasn’t without controversy with BCCI taking three months to study whether the firm’s betting interests in Europe violated IPL ownership rules before giving clearance. Matthew Wheeler, CEO A&W Capital and a former county cricketer who was advisor to CVC’s ₹5,625 crore IPL bid and authorised to speak for the firm, talks about CVC’s investments, understanding of the cricket market and betting interests. Excerpts…

Q. Can you talk about the planning before entering the auction room in Dubai?

A. CVC is a big investor in world sport. They were in Formula 1 for 12 years, and for the last 3-4 years they have been investing in rugby, football, volleyball. It's quite public that they have got projects going in tennis as well. One of the areas they had been looking at for the past 3-4 years is cricket. Inevitably, it brings you to India and the IPL. CVC had done work all these years in understanding IPL, cricket in India and the world. I have been fortunate to work specifically on IPL. We met a lot of team owners and BCCI and just listened to understand the success of IPL.

When BCCI announced they were going to auction two new IPL teams, CVC commissioned two global media agencies to do a huge amount of work on where they felt the media rights might go over the next 5 to 10 years. We worked on where we thought the sponsorship market might go. Going into the auction, CVC had a very in-depth picture of what was going to happen to the media rights and sponsorships, which underpins the value of the team.

Q. So, how far do you see the new media rights value going?

A. We will all see in the next couple of months what that number is going to be. Everybody is expecting it to at least double from the current ₹16,000 crore. I suspect it will be significantly higher. You have clearly got a number of players (media) who are interested in IPL rights. The league is growing and growing, and now you have 10 teams and more games. So, expect to see those rights increase significantly.

Q. It takes time to break even in IPL. What would you say to those who feel the price you paid was not fair value?

A. There are many factors that go into it. There is a headline number that's payable over 10 years. You have got operating income coming in, off-setting the cost of that franchise, just like you had with past franchises—they paid over 10 years. They started making profits as the media rights revenue rose. We expect to see the same pattern over the next 10 years.

Bear in mind that CVC were not the highest bidders and they were not much higher than the second highest bidders. A matter of 5-10 % higher than the third bidder and Mr. (Sanjiv) Goenka (Lucknow Super Giants owner) pitched it 20 % higher. So, CVC felt they pitched it exactly right. They won a franchise they really wanted in Ahmedabad. It was a great auction process and that's why BCCI got the results.

Q. Companies enter IPL for different reasons. What were CVC’s?

A. Every investor had their reasons… Some were corporate, some strategic. CVC are financial investors and have invested in IPL to grow and develop the team; but ultimately, they will pass it on to another owner, sell it. They are not going to be owning that franchise in 30 years. They have a medium to long term view. This is an 8-10-12-year investment horizon for them. They have invested in this team to create value (for their investors) and then sell it.

They went into IPL because it is the premier cricket league in the world by some distance. It's only going to increase. The Indian economy is growing. As it grows and IPL becomes more important as a piece of entertainment for the Indian media, the value is going to grow—sponsorship, ticket revenue. It’s the No 1 sports league in the world for the world’s biggest of economies. Those are the sort of macro trends CVC identified. You can overlay the huge success of IPL over the last 14 years. Our projection is that it will be equally successful for the next 10-12 years.

Q. So, that’s CVC’s investment horizon?

A. You look at their history in sports properties, they stayed for 12 years in F1. It takes time to build value, particularly where it’s a brand new franchise. What did CVC buy in October? They bought the right to create a team and rent a stadium with GCA in Gujarat, they didn't buy a team. They have invented a brand, launched a logo, employed management, coaches, players. Now it’s up and running and it's about to start. But it takes time, they recognise that. It's not a short term three-year investment.

Q. What does CVC bring to benefit IPL?

A. The first thing is CVC has huge respect for what's happened in IPL. They are not saying they are looking to reinvent anything because BCCI have been successful without CVC. They are coming very humbled. It is a global player with an office in Mumbai. And they understand the cultural sensitivities.

Having said that they are a global investor in sport, very experienced having done it for 20 years. Hopefully, they bring some of that expertise… Be a good owner that can contribute to the growth. Already they have brought in a firm called Two Circles, an international fan engagement company which works with some of the largest league owners in the world. It's going to be a mix of understanding the strengths of what's happened in IPL and trying to bring some of the best practices they have learnt internationally to India. If they get that right, it should benefit not just Gujarat Titans but IPL as well.

Q. Are there plans to invest in any other cricket league to build on portfolio?

A. (Laughs) They have just bought an IPL franchise, they would like to see that off the ground. I think for the next year or two, they have got their hands full. The first job they have to do is fill the Ahmedabad stadium, seven times a year, when fans are allowed. For now, they have enough on their plate. But they are an investor in sport and when the right opportunity comes, they will look at it. But let's be honest, when it comes to franchise cricket, there is nothing that comes close to the size and scale of IPL.

Q. What are CVC’s learnings from their other global sporting ventures that they can use here?

A. Patience. It does take time to make franchises and leagues work. You will find that their mantra is very much to appoint a management and let it manage. As long as it is successful, CVC will stay in a guiding, controlling way. The flipside being, if you are not, you are replaced, which is how you run a professional business. There is certain knowledge from their success in Europe and North America which they will bring here. Some may be new to India. They understand that as hard as you all compete on the field, off it you are part of a group of owners and teams that's trying to build the league together.

Q. This is a first for CVC in terms of owning a franchise.

A. Yes, it’s slightly different for CVC, to run a team as opposed to buying stakes in leagues. It's learning. If BCCI is interested in selling a part of the league, I am sure they would be very interested in that discussion.

Q. The IPL revenue share covers a majority of your costs. How much importance does the company give to owning a winning franchise?

A. The purpose of a sports team is to win matches. CVC is very clear that everything in the franchise is to do with the team on the field. A sports franchise is all about the players. Everything else must be to give the players the best chance to be as good as they can be. Having said that, you look at the auction and 10 good teams came out of that. Only one can win. You are realistic about that and trying to build a team that can be competitive every year. If you look at Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, they are consistently competing and occasionally they win. The reason Manchester United, Real Madrid, MI and CSK are successful is because they win more than the others. That's the best marketing you can do to build a brand.

Q. Some may doubt if a private equity firm, unlike a traditional business house, can give heart to a franchise.

A. You ask (skipper) Hardik Pandya if there is enough heart in Gujarat Titans.

Q. The Letter Of Intent took time coming as BCCI studied CVC’s betting investments. Were those anxious moments?

A. BCCI did a thorough process post auction, making sure everything was in order. It was slightly frustrating for us. I was part of a small transition team that was setting up that franchise and we couldn't do very much until the Letter Of Intent was signed. In the end, it all worked out well. BCCI and India are satisfied that CVC’s other interests are completely different to what they are doing in IPL.

Q. How soon does the franchise expect to break even?

A. That depends on what happens in the media rights. There are several factors. The headline price is $750 million ( ₹5,625 cr) and because you have it over 10 years, you have operating income coming in. When you break even depends on the revenue. For example, this year we won't make the forecast revenue because matches won't be at Ahmedabad, so you are reducing your ticket revenue. The biggest factor will be what happens in the new media rights auction. Not only does that set a benchmark for the next period, but also for the period afterwards. Once this rights cycle is sold, they will have a clearer idea.