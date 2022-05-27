'I was on commentary, was blown away when I saw him': Steyn reveals SRH's closed-door discussion on Umran before auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a poor outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The side began with two successive losses before winning five games on the trot but then lost five games in a row to bow out of the playoff qualification race. However, there were a number of positives for Hyderabad in the season including the emergence of speedster Umran Malik, who finished as the highest wicket-taker of the season. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Umran took 22 wickets in the season and is currently fourth in the Purple Cap list, and was also rewarded for his consistent performances in the season with a maiden India call-up last week. Umran was selected in the T20I squad for the five-match series against South Africa, which begins on June 9.

Following the end of SRH's season, Sunrisers' bowling coach Dale Steyn, who worked closely with Umran Malik over the past two months, opened up on his first impressions of the bowler last year, when he made his debut for the franchise.

Steyn also revealed the discussions that took place inside the SRH camp over managing Umran Malik before the IPL auction.

“Being part of the discussions with the SRH management, we just wanted to make sure that we had some experience because although Umran was amazing and he got extreme raw talent and he was so fast, he was also young. You need somebody to guide him along the way. To have someone like a Bhuvi or Nattu was so important for him,” Steyn recalled as he talked about Umran Malik on cricket.com.

Talking about the first time when he saw him, Steyn said that he was "blown away" with the speeds at which Umran bowled.

“On first impressions, I had never met him before. I watched him when he made his debut, I was doing some commentary. I watched him bowl and I was blown away by how quick he was, and how consistently fast he was. It's a whole different thing when you are at the nets and when you watch him bowl, as opposed to watching him on TV. It's so much faster in real life. Meeting him in real life, realizing his physique and his shape, the interesting character he is, and the way he plays, is obviously different from how I was watching on TV,” said Steyn.

“He has got an incredibly high work ethic. He wants to keep learning and keep going. You can't ask for more as a coach and captain.”

