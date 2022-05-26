'It doesn't matter if you're at home, fans will cheer for them. It's crazy': Warner names 3 IPL teams with huge support

Delhi Capitals were eliminated on the penultimate day of the league phase in the 2022 Indian Premier League, when they lost their last match against Mumbai Indians. The DC needed to beat MI to secure a berth in the playoffs, but the side conceded a five-wicket defeat, as Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a fourth-place finish in the points table. The DC, led by Rishabh Pant, had qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons, but is one of the sides yet to lift the title so far. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Gautam Gambhir's cold-blooded stare at KL Rahul after LSG's defeat goes viral

There were a number of positives for the Delhi Capitals this season, however, including the consistent performances from David Warner. The Australia opener scored 432 runs in 12 innings for the side at an impressive strike rate of 150. During an interview with FOX Cricket, Warner opened up on his first season with the Capitals, insisting that it was like he was at “home.”

The DC support staff includes Australians in head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Shane Watson, and bowling coach James Hopes.

“Absolutely loved my time at Delhi. Ricky Ponting as a coach, a lot of familiar faces. It felt like I was back at home with the Australian boys. A number of fresh faces as well, with Rishabh Pant as captain. Exciting young player and leading the team now since 2020. It's a great franchise to be a part of,” Warner said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the Aussie batter was asked about the fan support in the IPL, he named three franchises that draw support even at the opposition team's home venues.

“It's crazy. There are three specific teams - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings. It doesn't matter where you play them, (even if) it's your home venue, they are going for them. So you are up against that. So, hopefully, you don't come up against them too often,” said Warner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON