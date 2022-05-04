David Warner opens up on facing Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time in IPL 2022: 'Just get ready for the game'

David Warner will be facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when his team Delhi Capitals (DC) play Kane Williamson's men on Thursday. Warner was captain of SRH from 2015 to much of the 2021 season, establishing himself as one of the most prolific run scorers in the IPL and leading them to their only title in 2016.

He was the face of the team but it all came to a rather bitter end when he fell out with the team management during the 2021 season. Warner was sacked as captain and went on to be dropped from the squad altogether. The Australian was then roped in by the Delhi Capitals, with whom he had started his IPL career before joining SRH.

“My thoughts are like every other game, just keep going through your processes till you have to do it, training and just get ready for the game,” said Warner when asked about his thoughts on the match.

While Warner had a forgettable season with the bat in 2021 before getting dropped, he seems almost back to his best this season. He has scored three half centuries in the seven innings he has played thus far this season. He has former a particularly potent opening partnership with Prithvi Shaw.

"We've got off to a good start. In the last match, we've fallen cheaply, both of us, and that can happen in this game because we have to play that high-level brand of cricket in the power play."

He further emphasised on the role of the top three batters in the team.

"I think the most important thing is myself or him (Prithvi Shaw) or Mitch (Mitchell Marsh) scoring an 80 or 90 or even a hundred if we can, to post good totals or chase down big totals, and that's the key. I think that's the focus for every other team. The teams who are doing well are scoring big runs at the top of the order. And, two players are actually scoring big in the games, they are the ones that you really need to shine to win these games," said the Aussie opener.

