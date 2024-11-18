David Warner's 'genuinely worried' warning for Pat Cummins and co: ‘No better way for Virat Kohli to shut critics up’

Former Australia batter David Warner sent alarm bells ringing for Pat Cummins and co, warning the hosts to be ready for Virat Kohli's heroics in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The India batter has arrived on Australian shores, being under severe pressure, after having not scored too many runs in the past few years. The 36-year-old Kohli has just two Test tons to his name in the last five years, when it comes to Test matches, and all eyes are on whether the former India captain is able to change his fortunes around in what promises to be his last tour Down Under. Former Australia batter David Warner with Virat Kohli(Getty)

Virat Kohli has scored just one half-century in his last 10 innings and in the six matches, he has played in the longest format this year, the right-handed batter is averaging just a little above 22.

"I’m worried about Virat Kohli … but not for the reasons everyone else is. I’ve seen this before. People want to write Virat off after India’s disastrous 3-0 Test series loss to New Zealand this month, but I’m actually worried for Australia," Warner wrote in his column for the Herald Sun.

"This is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and we know Virat always steps up in Australia and completely embraces that challenge like almost no one else who has ever visited our shores. There is no better way for him to come out and shut the critics up," he added.

Speaking further, Warner wrote, "I’m genuinely worried for the Australian cricket team that he’s going to come out and pile on some runs. For Australia’s sake I hope he doesn’t, but I think he will thrive on the fact he hasn’t done so well for a while and he’s got a point to prove."

Virat is in 'unchartered territory'

David Warner also reckons that Virat Kohli for the first time in his career, is in 'unchartered territory' because he has never witnessed bad form for so long in his career.

"Virat is also in unchartered territory, because never before has he really ever had a form slump in his entire career. People want to marry that up with his age (he turned 36 earlier this month) and what not, but he’s still a world-class player and all great players go through these dry times and come out the other side. Especially if you’re as talented and determined as Kohli," said Warner.

"This will definitely be the last time we see Virat in Australia in Test match whites which is something we should all savour. Virat has always been the person they rely heavily on to score runs and more often than not in Australia he has proven up for the contest," he added.

In the 13 Tests he has played in Australia so far, Virat Kohli has scored more than 1,300 runs with six Test centuries to his name.

The upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway in Perth on November 22. India need to win this series 4-0 to progress to the World Test Championship (WTC) final without depending on other results.

The remaining four Tests will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.